ARMOR (ARMOR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $410,724.53

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $410,724.53 and approximately $382.43 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00420793 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.47 or 0.28442840 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

