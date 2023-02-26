Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $365,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atossa Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

