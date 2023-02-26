Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,960 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 5.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

