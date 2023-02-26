Avidity Biosciences (RNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

