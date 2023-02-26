Avidity Biosciences (RNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, February 27th.
NASDAQ RNA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
