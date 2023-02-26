Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €35.38 ($37.64) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.50 ($38.83).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

