Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 244.56 ($2.95).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 170.58 ($2.05) on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.18 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.60, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.64.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,333.33%.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34). In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34). Also, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,997.57). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

