Barclays Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $70.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

