Barclays Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $72.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

SPT opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after buying an additional 299,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

