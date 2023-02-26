Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $146.53 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $146.53 million and $2.76 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.04 or 0.06962323 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

