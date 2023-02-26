Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.29) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BSE remained flat at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) on Thursday. 271,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.73. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.86.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.