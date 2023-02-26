Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.44 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.