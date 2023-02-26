BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $853,166.96

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $34.82 million and approximately $853,166.96 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007363 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002021 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

