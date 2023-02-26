Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 15th

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

