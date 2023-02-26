Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.45.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

