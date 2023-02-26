Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 337,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,962. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brady

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brady by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

