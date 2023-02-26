Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $12.50

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,131,250 shares of company stock worth $32,773,823 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

