Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $12.50

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Roivant Sciences Stock Down 6.0 %
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
