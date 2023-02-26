Brokers Set Expectations for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

GFL stock opened at C$41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$43.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

