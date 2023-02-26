Brokers Set Expectations for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.