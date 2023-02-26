Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

BN opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

