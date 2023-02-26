Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Price Performance
BN opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.