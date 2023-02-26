Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.1 %

BN stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.