Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BN opened at C$45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.75. The stock has a market cap of C$75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield has a 1 year low of C$41.78 and a 1 year high of C$55.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.