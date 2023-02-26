Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 147.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BIP opened at $34.16 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 169,285 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,105,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.