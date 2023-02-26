Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -474.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -673.7%.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

