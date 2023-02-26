Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 642.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 300.0%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BEP opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.