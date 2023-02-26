Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$32.58 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06, a PEG ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

