Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
OTC BUHPF opened at C$6.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.38. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$6.71.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
