Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

OTC BUHPF opened at C$6.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.38. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$6.71.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities in a medical center. Its outpatient clinics/centers include allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breastfeeding, breast care, children, dental, diabetes, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, emergency, eye, fertility and IVF, health screening, hearing and balance, heart valve, cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hypertension, joint replacement, liver, memory, men, nephrology, neuroscience, new life healthy aging, orthopedic, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, perinatal, physical therapy and rehabilitation, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis and surgery, skin, sleep lab, spine, sports medicine and lifestyle, surgical, travel medicine, urology, vitalife, and women's, as well as ear, nose, and throat centers.

