C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $45,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

