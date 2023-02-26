Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.64% of Caesars Entertainment worth $44,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.