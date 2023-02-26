Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.64% of Caesars Entertainment worth $44,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
