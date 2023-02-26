Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 48 ($0.58) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

Capita Stock Down 0.9 %

Capita stock opened at GBX 28.58 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.26 ($0.36).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

