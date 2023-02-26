Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.58.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.37.

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

