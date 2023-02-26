Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.52 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and $280.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.86 or 0.06902910 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00077745 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028155 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055829 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009942 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026368 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,748,536 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
