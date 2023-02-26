Cardano Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion and $215.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.30 or 0.06962803 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00078357 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028013 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00055256 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010061 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026499 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001778 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,737,689 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.