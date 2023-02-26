CareCloud, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
CareCloud Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $25.08 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $27.45.
