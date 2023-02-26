Cartesi Market Cap Hits $107.78 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and $6.24 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00417424 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,543.98 or 0.28215113 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

