CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.36.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
