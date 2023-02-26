CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

