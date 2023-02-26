Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.65 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $419.78 million and $6.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00420759 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.41 or 0.28440560 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,529,026,379 coins and its circulating supply is 10,774,575,529 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,527,470,837 with 10,773,121,781 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03852206 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,638,123.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.