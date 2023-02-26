CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.74 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $87.13 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00042319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00217421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

