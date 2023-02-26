Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
