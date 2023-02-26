Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celanese by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.