Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $148.09 million and $8.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

