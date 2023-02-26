Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $219.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

