Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE GTLS traded up $7.95 on Friday, hitting $138.87. 1,012,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

