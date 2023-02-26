Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.
