Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 337,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

