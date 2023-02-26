Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $899.47 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $899.47 million and $55.20 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

