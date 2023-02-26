Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Acquires Shares of 3,391 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 76.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Polaris Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.