Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

