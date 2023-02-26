Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Buys Shares of 4,266 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

CVX opened at $162.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

