Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $2.34 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $191.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

