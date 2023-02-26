Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,217 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Devon Energy comprises about 1.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

