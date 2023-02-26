Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Purchases New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

