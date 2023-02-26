Clearfield Capital Management LP Sells 724,929 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Clearfield Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,929 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 28.4% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 803.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after buying an additional 1,031,549 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,794,000 after buying an additional 675,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 791.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 707,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 628,586 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.30 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

